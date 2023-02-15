The Adventure of brahim diaz al Milan seems to be coming to an end. In the summer, the Rossoneri could buy the Spaniard for 22 million, but it should be remembered that Real Madrid maintains a 27 million buyout fee. It is therefore possible that the Blancos decide in any case to call the player back to the base, perhaps to use it as a trading piece. It should also be considered that, at the moment, the 22 million are considered excessive for a player who has always alternated between ups and downs. For this reason, if Real Madrid does not grant the discount, they could give up the player. To replace him, an idea is making headway that leads to the Bundesliga. Let’s talk about Daichi Kamada. The Japanese Eintracht player’s contract is about to expire and at the moment there are no signs of renewal. The player also has an appetite in the Premier League and Milan are thinking about it insistently.

It’s not just Kamada in the Rossoneri’s sights. With the fate of many elements of the squad hanging in the balance, Maldini is viewing several players.

Brahim Diaz via Milan: 80%

Il Milan in all likelihood he will lose brahim diaz. The figure of 22 million agreed two years ago with Real Madrid seems too high at the moment for the player’s value and, even if he practices, with the buyout the player would still return to Madrid. Brahim Diaz should therefore end his adventure with the Rossoneri, unless the two companies find another agreement. It must be said that the Spaniard has always sinned in terms of continuity and this is another reason for reflection by the Italian management. Given that even De Ketelaere doesn’t give guarantees, the Rossoneri could bet on a more ready player.

Samardzic al Milan: 35%

For next season’s midfield the Milan tip your Lazar Samardzic. The German born in 2002 is also very popular with Napoli and has an important valuation, around 30 million euros. However, we are talking about a 20-year-old boy with ample room for growth. This is why Maldini is working under cover to find an agreement with Udinese and burn down Napoli. Samardzic has the qualities to integrate into Pioli’s chessboard and for this reason we will try to get him.

Kamada Al Milan: 30%

Il Milan established relations with the agents of Daichi Kamada. The Japanese player from Eintracht Frankfurt can play as a pure midfielder, playmaker or winger. His tactical flexibility is one of the reasons why the Rossoneri are thinking of him. Kamada has several proposals from the Premier League, but the Japanese hasn’t made any decisions so far. That’s why Maldini is insisting on this player who, reaching zero, would allow the budget of the next transfer campaign to be diverted to equally important objectives.

Only Milan: 30%

Il Milan seems to be back up Only Noah. The Dutch, according to the Gazzetta dello Sportis among the eligible candidates to take Leao’s place next summer. Lang was valued at 30 million last summer, but now his value is down, thanks to a few too many injuries and also performances not up to his qualities. For this reason, Maldini has returned to office and could make another attempt for him in the summer.

Get your ballad Milan: 15%

Il Milan for the attack think of Folarin BalogunEnglish striker born in 2001 owned by Arsenal, but who is playing at Reims this season. In Ligue1, Balogun scored 15 goals, showing all his skills. To understand what his fate will be in the summer when he returns from Arteta. The Spanish coach could also decide to sell him, given the abundance in the Gunners’ offensive department. However, the Rossoneri remain on this track. In the summer the Rossoneri will have to sign a striker and Balogun is very popular.

David Luciani