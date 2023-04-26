Milan, Calabria and Giroud return to Rome. And Ibrahimovic…

After the Champions League and the victory over Lecce in Serie A, Milan is preparing for the away match in Rome. The one against the Giallorossi (the two teams are level on points, at an altitude of 56) is a fundamental match to win a place in Europe, which is why today, 25 April, many AC Milan players gathered at Milanello despite the day off. Among these, Calabria (who after serving the disqualification is available again), Kjaer and Kalulu. In Rome there will be Giroud e Milan will be very similar to the one proposed by Stefano Pioli in the three games against Napoli, with Bennacer on the frontline. At Roma, however, the presence of Dybala is at risk, who suffered a blunt and spraining trauma to his ankle, after contact with Palomino in Atalanta-Roma. Smalling, Wjinaldum and Llorente are also out.