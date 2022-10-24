The Rossoneri universe could complete its round in three thousand and one hundred and forty-nine days: on 11 March 2014, 3149 days ago, it saw the Champions League round of 16 for the last time. The 4 to 1 of Atletico Madrid condemned the team to a long period of obscurity, an eclipse that lasted over eight and a half years. The club’s light could soon shine again on the great Europe: a victory tomorrow night in Zagreb would bring the round of 16 of the tournament closer. Not a mathematical achievement (repeating the success against Salzburg) but, according to the data, a high percentage of success. In the last round, a draw might be enough. Gerry Cardinale, a practical entrepreneur, bases the success of his project on other, much more ambitious numbers: he aims to increase the club’s millionaire collections, exploring new territories and new commercial collaborations. In essence, making Milan increasingly global: returning to the top sixteen in Europe is also a necessity for this.