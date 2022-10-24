Passing the round in the Champions League and entering the top 16 in Europe is a necessity for the property, which focuses on brand recognition. And with the qualification collects 20 million immediately
The Rossoneri universe could complete its round in three thousand and one hundred and forty-nine days: on 11 March 2014, 3149 days ago, it saw the Champions League round of 16 for the last time. The 4 to 1 of Atletico Madrid condemned the team to a long period of obscurity, an eclipse that lasted over eight and a half years. The club’s light could soon shine again on the great Europe: a victory tomorrow night in Zagreb would bring the round of 16 of the tournament closer. Not a mathematical achievement (repeating the success against Salzburg) but, according to the data, a high percentage of success. In the last round, a draw might be enough. Gerry Cardinale, a practical entrepreneur, bases the success of his project on other, much more ambitious numbers: he aims to increase the club’s millionaire collections, exploring new territories and new commercial collaborations. In essence, making Milan increasingly global: returning to the top sixteen in Europe is also a necessity for this.