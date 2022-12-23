“Dear friends, a special year is coming to a close, which marked our first steps in the great history of Milan, together with the great emotion of the return to victory in the Championship. A story to which each of you continues to contribute with great involvement and which I in turn feel committed to nurturing and nurturing RedBird’s full capabilities.” Thus begins the letter of Christmas greetings from Gerry Cardinale, addressed to the entire Rossoneri structure. “The excellent sporting results and the further steps forward in the solidity and sustainability of the Club’s management have shown us, once again, how far ‘teamwork’ can take us all together, to ‘throw our hearts over the obstacle’ Thanks to the guidance of President Scaroni, the new CEO Giorgio Furlani, Paolo Maldini and all the management, combined with your constant commitment and dedication, our Club will continue on its trajectory to return to the top of European football. I wish you all the best for the coming new year, while I wish you serenity and all the best possible for the upcoming holidays, your families and the large, warm, incredible community of Milan fans, in Italy and around the world. Forza Milan, always! Gerry Cardinal”.