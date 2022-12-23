The US owner wrote to the Rossoneri structure for Christmas: “I am committed to preserving the history of the club”. And the Sport Business Journal places him among the most influential sports entrepreneurs
“Dear friends, a special year is coming to a close, which marked our first steps in the great history of Milan, together with the great emotion of the return to victory in the Championship. A story to which each of you continues to contribute with great involvement and which I in turn feel committed to nurturing and nurturing RedBird’s full capabilities.” Thus begins the letter of Christmas greetings from Gerry Cardinale, addressed to the entire Rossoneri structure. “The excellent sporting results and the further steps forward in the solidity and sustainability of the Club’s management have shown us, once again, how far ‘teamwork’ can take us all together, to ‘throw our hearts over the obstacle’ Thanks to the guidance of President Scaroni, the new CEO Giorgio Furlani, Paolo Maldini and all the management, combined with your constant commitment and dedication, our Club will continue on its trajectory to return to the top of European football. I wish you all the best for the coming new year, while I wish you serenity and all the best possible for the upcoming holidays, your families and the large, warm, incredible community of Milan fans, in Italy and around the world. Forza Milan, always! Gerry Cardinal”.
Meanwhile, the AC Milan owner was included by the Sport Business Journal (“Most Influential: Dealmakers and Disrupters”) in the list of the most influential and innovative entrepreneurs in the sports industry for 2022, together with characters such as Mark Steinberg (prosecutor, among others, by Tiger Woods), Todd Boehly (co-owner of Chelsea), Mark Walter (president of the Los Angeles Dodgers and co-owner of Chelsea), Serena Williams (winner of 23 majors) and LeBron James (5 NBA rings and second point scorer in history). The article highlights the work of RedBird. “Cardinal’s RedBird acquired AC Milan for $1.2 billion in August, involving the New York Yankees as minority shareholders, as part of another active year for the company’s wide-ranging investments. the XFL, recently sold stakes in Wasserman and OneTeam Partners, and its investment in Fenway Sports Group gives RedBird equity stakes in teams in MLB, NHL, NASCAR and the Premier League, among other properties.” Sports Business Journal (SBJ) is a US weekly that provides the news, networking and data to enable the sports industry’s most powerful executives to make more informed decisions, deals and partnerships. SBJ is also very popular on social networks: he has more than 130,000 followers on Twitter and 111,000 on Linkedin.
