Listen to the audio version of the article

Now it’s official: Ivan Gazidis will leave Milan on December 5th. This was announced by the Rossoneri club in a note, explaining that the contract of the current CEO “will end on December 5, 2022”. “Ivan Gazidis joined AC Milan as CEO in December 2018 and led the club through a period of growth and modernization, both on the pitch and for other business-related activities,” Milan continues. “Gazidis will remain fully operational in his role as CEO until the end of the contract and the Club will communicate his successor as soon as possible,” concluded the company.

«I will leave Milan after four wonderful and challenging years. I owe a lot to this club, its people, its fans and this city, which I am convinced have literally saved my life ». Thus Ivan Gazidis, in a note, thanks and greets Milan, after the announcement of the conclusion of his contract as CEO on 5 December. «If Milan today are in a better position than when I arrived, it is entirely due to the work of all the people who surrounded me. I have no doubt that these founding values, carried forward by all the people of the club, will push Milan towards new goals in the years to come – he added – Finally, I would like to send a special thanks to our fans. Our fans have supported the club (and myself) through difficult times, thanks to their perseverance and strength. I will always keep in my heart how they supported me during my illness. They deserve a lot. Soon I will leave my responsibility in the club, but the Club will always remain within me », concluded Gazidis.

“On behalf of all those who are linked to Milan, I would like to thank Ivan from my heart for his passion and dedication, but above all for the significant contribution he has made to our Club, representing and spreading the fundamental values ​​that distinguish us”. AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni said so. «As I said during our recent Shareholders’ Meeting, it is very easy to be the President of a company that has a CEO with the qualities of Ivan. I would also like to personally wish him a period of well-deserved relaxation with his family and every success for his next professional chapter », concluded Scaroni.