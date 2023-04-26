Milan, Champions semifinal: who may be mayor, who sells motorbikes and who coaches. What happened to the exes of 2003?

May 13, 2003, Champions League semi-final second leg: at the kick-off of Inter-Milan there is still light. The first leg, a week earlier at the home of the Devil, finished 0-0. Andrij Shevchenko broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time by hitting from the ground and overcoming Toldo to equalize Obafemi Martins in the 88th minute. But the away goal rule is valid – now it is gone, it has just been repealed. And Milan goes to Manchester for another derby, against Juventus. And he wins, on penalties. Let’s relive what happened to those Rossoneri European champions.