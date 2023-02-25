Thanks to the departure of Skriniar in summers, plus other contractual issues to be resolved at home Inter it’s already time to plan the next one transfer market summer, observing new possible purchases around the world. In recent days the news has circulated according to which the sporting director, Piero AusilioThursday evening attended the Europa League match between Roma e Salzburgwith an eye towards the talents of the Austrian club.

⚫🔵 Market axis between Inter and Salzburg for two talents

The leading team in the Austrian championship has shown throughout Europe, with the Red Bull model, that they know how to deal with young talents. Ask a certain Erling Braut Haaland for confirmation. The quality young talents present in the roster of Salzburg are many and also with a good international experience, Okafor e Kjaergaard above all, but the news that will make Nerazzurri fans smile is another: a preferential channel would have been established between the two clubs for any negotiations.

🔴⚫ From Benfica here is Diego Moreira

The question of the renewal of Lion it’s held up for months now. The negotiation between the parties is open but, net of the declarations of circumstance, it seems that the agreement is still far away. The Portuguese is in the crosshairs of many European big names and will go on contract expiring in June 2024. This would force the Rossoneri to sell him this summer in order not to risk losing yet another champion at zero parameter.

In this regard it seems that the Milan is already moving along jorge mendesLeao’s agent who could provide the Rossoneri with a worthy replacement. Maldini and the Lusitanian agent would discuss a possible signing of Diego Moreiraclass of 2004 of Benfica which will expire in the summer of 2024. The Rossoneri management likes the player a lot.

⚽🇦🇷 Messi ritrova Busquets in MLS?

The future of Lionel Messi with the shirt of Psg it is still to be deciphered. The Argentine legend will go due next June and, despite numerous meetings, he has not yet found an agreement for the renewal with the club.

Arrive there denied by Barcelona regarding his sensational return, therefore the quotations of seeing the Parisian number 30 overseas increase. Interviewed on the microphones of The Timesthe technician of theInter Miami, Phil Neville, did not hide about the possible arrival of Messi in his team and beyond. Even Sergio Busquets – also with his contract expiring – would be a market objective of the club.

Here are his statements:

I don’t deny it, we are interested in Messi and Busquets. They are two great players and we want to sign the best. They would bring great added value to the team and to the championship. After the retirement of Matuidi and Higuain we can insert players that are outside the salary limits.

A suggestive proposal, that of seeing the two Blaugrana legends together again in the same team which, however, is no longer so utopian.