Milan, Chukwueze’s presentation: ‘I’m here thanks to Pioli and the fans’

A sigh of relief, a laugh and arms raised to the sky. Samuel Chukwueze was officially presented and he immediately showed all his sympathy: “There are many differences between Milan and Villareal, the latter was a small club in Spain, here instead it is full of journalists every day, there is a different attention”. Not by chance, when they tell him that there are no more questions, his reaction was liberating: “Ah, thank goodness, it was hard…”. However, the smile never left him during the long interview. Here are his words:

You immediately formed a great relationship with your fans and teammates…

“When I was in the national team they sent me photos, videos and stories to ask me when I would arrive at Milan. So I told my agent to get me to Milan. When a player feels all this affection it’s fantastic. Even my teammates welcomed me very well, they told me about the beautiful things about Milan and they are making me feel at home. I bonded a lot with Adlì, he jokes a lot like me and asks me in training if everything is fine, Leao always looks for me when he wants to dance.

What comes to your mind about Milan’s history if you close your eyes?

“Certainly Kakà’s goals against Manchester United in the Champions League, one of the most important I’ve ever seen in my life. I watched Kakà a lot.”

What did you say to Pioli in these first few days?

“Pioli called me before coming here, he told me everything he wanted from me. He strongly wanted me here and this prompted me to come here. If I hadn’t talked to him maybe I wouldn’t have come here, he was fantastic with me. He explained to me his development plans for the whole team. I believe in his project, he’s a good coach. It will take some time since so many new players have arrived, but we will be able to win the championship.”

Which player inspires you for your role?

“Robben was an incredible player, one of the strongest wingers I’ve ever seen. And that’s why I saw everything about him, to learn as many things as possible. It was wonderful to see him play and he was very fast on the pitch.”

You are a close friend of Osimhen, have you already talked?

“He’s about my best friend. We’ve been playing together for some time against Nigeria. I’ve always asked him what it was like to play in Italy. I told him that Milan wanted me and he told me that Milan is a great team and that Pioli “He’s a good coach. Everyone knows Milan and I wanted to come here. We joke a lot with Osimhen. I told him they won’t beat Milan this year, he’s an exquisite person.”

The fans have been waiting for you for a long time. Do you feel the pressure for it?

“Absolutely not, the first thing is to have fun and enjoy yourself while playing. If you feel that kind of pressure, it’s not a good thing. Even if you make a mistake, you have to persist and work hard to improve next time, but it’s football is it can happen.”

