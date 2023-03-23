Home Sports Milan collapse, 137 million lost. Scudetto party: Napoli’s crazy idea!
Milan collapse, 137 million lost. Scudetto party: Napoli's crazy idea!

by admin
Milan collapse, 137 million lost. Scudetto party: Napoli’s crazy idea!

For the future midfield of Juventusone of the names in the running, would seem to be that of Davide Frattesi. Precisely in the same role, the Juventus club risks losing Adrien Rabiot and that’s why the class of 1999 could become a serious goal for the Old Lady.

⚪⚫ Frattesi, it’s Juventus-Roma challenge

On the player, in addition to the Juventusthere is strong interest from Roma. The Giallorossi have already tried to buy Frattesi last summer, but clashed against the request from 30 million euros of the Sassuolo. The price tag hasn’t dropped, but the Emilian club is aware that in the next transfer market session they won’t be able to keep him any further.

🔴⚫ Milan, squad devalued by 137 million euros

The season of Milan continue to travel on a roller coaster, among a good one Champions League it’s a championship stuttering. Since the beginning of the year, the Rossoneri have struggled a lot and, after a period of slight recovery seasoned with the victory against Tottenham, have picked up just one point in the bottom 3 in the league. According to reports The Sports Gazettethis season made up of ups and downs has led to a collapse in the value of the Rossoneri squad: compared to the beginning of the season, this is down by 137 million.

The most devalued footballer is obviously Raphael Leo, to which we must also add the factor of the contract expiring in 2024 for which there is still no agreement. For him, from 150 million in 2022 he moved on to 70 million of this year. The value of the two central defenders has also dropped a lot Tomori (da 50 a 30 million) e Rabbit (from 30 to 20 million), who went from being authentic bulwarks last season to symbols of the Rossoneri’s difficulties this year. Of course, the depreciation is also huge for some of last summer’s purchases that fell short of expectations: The Ketelaere (from 35 to 20 million), Origi (da 12 a 5 million) e Judicial (from 10 to 5 million).

See also  Today the verdict of the CTS on the Covid protocol

🔵 Napoli championship party on a cruise ship: De Laurentiis’s latest idea

Il Napoli is ever closer to realizing a dream that has been missing in the city for the past 33 years: that is, to return to being the Italian Champions in A league. The victory of the third championship is now a done deal and only a matter of time separates the Azzurri from this goal. That’s why the preparations for the big party are now underway or, in some cases, even already completed.

The mayor of the city, Gaetano Manfrediand the president of SSC Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, they would in fact be working on a super post-scudetto party. According to reports from today’s edition of Republicthe intention of ADL would be to muster approx a thousand guests on a cruise ship and celebrate there the victory of the Italian flag by the Azzurri.

