In the round of 16 against Torino, the Rossoneri coach finds himself one of the nine unavailable. At the moment the Belgian striker is still out

Last appearance, a lifetime ago: November 8, 2022, in the lackluster 0-0 draw in Cremona. After that, between muscular troubles and a world stop, Messias went missing. Now Pioli has finally found them. Today the Brazilian trained as a group and will therefore be called up for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup against Turin scheduled for Wednesday at the San Siro (9pm).

That’s good news in itself, since Junior was carrying an adductor problem which in fact added up to Saelemaekers’ long absence. A right wing practically zeroed, considering that Calabria and Florenzi (still out) have also been in the pits for a long time. But it is also good news in general terms of the squad: Pioli in fact between Salernitana and Rome has come to count nine injured, including long-term patients and fresh ailments. The return of Messias therefore offers the possibility of resuming rotations with Saelemaekers, who is also going through a good moment of form. At the moment the good news from Milanello stops here. The others unavailable continued to work separately, including Origi. It was hoped that the Belgian, not far from his return, could make it for Turin, but unless there are happy news after the finishing touches on the eve, it will be necessary to postpone Saturday’s away match in Lecce.

