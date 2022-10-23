The former mayor of Milan and vice president of the Lombardy region will take over from Abodi, who was himself appointed minister for youth policies and sport
Milan Cortina 2026 has a new CEO. In fact, Letizia Moratti was chosen for the role left vacant by Andrea Abodi. The former president of Lega Serie B has been appointed minister for youth policies and sport of the new government chaired by Giorgia Meloni, so the position linked to the Italian Olympics will end up with the manager and politics, former mayor of Milan and vice president of the Lombardy region .
23 October – 14:37
