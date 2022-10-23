Home Sports Milan-Cortina Olympics, Hall: “Moratti Ad? I don’t know ”. The denial of the regional councilor
«I read that Letizia Moratti would have been chosen as the new CEO of Milan-Cortina. I am not aware of it. And in any case, such a delicate choice cannot be made to solve the problems of the center-right in Lombardy. Any other word is useless ». Thus the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, commented on Twitter the news that Letizia Moratti would have been chosen as CEO of the Winter Olympics in place of Andrea Abodi, the new minister for youth policies and sport.

A few minutes later, the official denial: “Doctor Letizia Moratti denies the existence of the news about her appointment as ad of the Milan Cortina Olympics”. This is what we read in a note released by the entourage of the Lombardy regional councilor. «Any decision of Letizia Moratti – continues the note – will be communicated exclusively by her press office. Any other information relating to her is groundless. ” Case closed. At the moment.

