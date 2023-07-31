Milan-Cortina Olympics, no company has offered to build the bobsleigh track. We proceed with the negotiated procedure

No one wants to engage in the race against time to build the new one Cortina bobsleigh track for the 2026 Olympics, in compliance with the call for tenders. This is it conclusion which is reached after the closure of the offer selection phase with public announcement for a work of 82 million euros as regards the works, in reality about 124 million euros for the real extent of the financial commitment paid by the State. At 12.30 on 31 July, in fact, it is the deadline has expired to forward to Società Infrastrutture Milano-Cortina 2026 (Simian) the offers relating to the call for tenders published in June. No offers it has been presented. All that remains is the “negotiated procedure”, to prevent one of the works “indifferent” of the Olympics is not built, with a very un-Olympic fool.

This is evident from communicated issued by Simico: “Today, Monday 31 July 2023, the first part of the tender procedure envisaged for the assignment of the works relating to the ‘Cortina Sliding Center – Lot 2 – Redevelopment of the Eugenio Monti slope‘, a work related to the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games. At the end of this phase, no offers have been received”. No business or grouping of companies therefore, he decided to propose himself to complete a demanding and controversial work, given the controversies of the environmentalists and very tight implementation times. There working trackwith the entire refrigeration system, should in fact be completed by November 2024, so as to be made available to the federations and technical bodies for the testing. It is true that the Olympic competitions will take place in February 2026, but testing is only possible inprevious winter, since low temperatures are needed. For this reason the main part of the “Eugenio Monti” (completely redone, not a simple renovation) must be ready before thewinter 2024-25.

Now even the most optimists they are aware that times are very short. Initially, 40 months of work were planned to build the runway. The deadline has now been dramatically reduced to 15 months for the runway itself and to 26 months (delivery in November 2025) if we consider the outline works (grandstands, common rooms, warehouses…). What company can be willing to take on such a challenge, with the risk of heavy penalties, albeit behind the consideration of eighty million? This is the only way to explain why Simico’s public ban went away desert. Since it is a highly valuable work, it should not be treated with one negotiated procedure (basically a direct assignment, albeit in a shortlist of offers) envisaged for amounts ranging from 150 thousand euros to one million euros. Instead, this will happen, thanks to the new Procurement Code. A runway that will cost more than 120 million euros will be entrusted with the procedures foreseen for the asphalting of a road. In the second part, Simico’s press release indicates, in fact, the path that will be followed: “As established by current regulations, the Negotiated procedure without prior publication of a call for tenders pursuant to article 76, paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree 36/2023. The procedure has limited times and will be able to guarantee compliance with the times indicated in the Tender Regulations relating to the construction of the Sliding Center in Cortina”.

Article 76 is contained in the New Procurement Code and allows the contracting authority (in this case Simico) the choice of the performer of a work (and without publication of a tender) since the condition set out in paragraph 2 occurs: “When no offer or no appropriate offer has been submitted”. Now what will happen? Paragraph 7 of the same article 76 explains it. “The contracting authorities identify the economic operators to be consulted on the basis of information concerning the characteristics of economic and financial and technical and professional qualification deduced from the marketin compliance with the principles of transparency and competition, selecting at least three economic operators, if they exist in this number suitable subjects”. Before the reform, there were five subjects. Once the potential builders have been consulted, “the contracting station chooses the economic operator that offered the more advantageous conditions, subject to verification of possession of the participation requirements”. That’s what will happen now. Simico will identify the subjects to ask for an offer, based on the projects of the bobsled, luge and skeleton track. Since there are not many track builders in the world, it is possible that the number of companies that will be interested is even less than three. Then the contracting station will decide, will assign the jobs and will enter into a contract. How long will it take? Simico speaks of “contingent times” and swears that the deadlines they will be respected. In reality, the Simplifications decree law of 2020 indicates the term within which the negotiated procedure must be completed in four months to conclude. That is, by November, when there are only 12 months left until the runway is delivered for the testing. A breath, considering that the companies that will be contacted will ask for time to study the projects and formulate the most suitable offer.