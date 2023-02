Coming on for Giroud in the 74th minute against Atalanta, Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest outfield player ever to play in a Serie A match. Aged 41 years, 4 months and 3 days, he surpassed Alessandro Costacurta ( 41 years and 25 days), spoke to Sky: “I’m a bit sorry, but records are made to be broken. Ibra is a lion, an absolute champion. I think he can still give something on the pitch and not just off it”. Watch the video