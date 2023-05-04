Milan-Cremonese, Pioli: ‘If we don’t change gears, 4th place is difficult’

Lucid analysis by Stefano Pioli after the home draw with Cremonese which slows down Milan’s run-up to a Champions League place: “If we don’t change gears it will be tough, we have difficulty unlocking the games, then they become complicated”. Looking ahead, there’s Inter in Europe: “It’s good to face them now because we want to move forward” REPORT CARDS

There is regret in Stefano’s words Pegs after Milan’s draw at San Siro with Cremonese slowing down the run-up to a Champions League place: “We’re disappointed tonight, we didn’t want this result and we wanted to win – he says clearly – There are few games between now and the end if we don’t change gears we will struggle to finish in the top four. We have the qualities to do better in the next races. I expected a little more depth, we managed the ball well and controlled well. If unfortunately you can’t unlock the game it becomes difficult, a team like ours must not lose lucidity. In the second half we lost the logical thread of the first half and in fact it has become more complicated”.

“Lack of determination to unlock matches” A Milan that sometimes fails to score against teams that tend to defend themselves: “Lack of determination to unlock games, the team did everything to win games and then a small mistake is enough to risk losing. We lack this lucidity, I didn’t like the second half – he says – Giroud and Leao? They were in Rome but we didn’t score with them either, we have to be more incisive and precise. We have individualities, what we are not managing to do is win the games we should have won. We missed something, we are throwing away points that penalize us in the championship“. On the goal conceded: “We conceded a goal with two very fast central defenders, we need attention in all situations. Lately we suffer very little but at the slightest inattention we concede a goal and then it gets harder. It must make us all work better in the transition phase”. See also Lens suffocates Monaco and gets closer to the Champions League



“Facing Inter now? It’s good, we want to move forward” The intense calendar and the stakes so important in Serie A and also in Europe could cause you to lose mental energy: “If we refer to tonight’s match I saw a team with a lot of energy, the season is long and demanding for all the teams that have moved forward in Europe. I have to manage my forces well, the team approached the match very well and we missed the second tempor compared to a good first half”. Facing Inter in the Champions League with these concerns could have an impact: “Facing Inter in Europe is good because we want to move forward. We will play it with will and determination, we want to try to continue”.