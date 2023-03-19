The knockout against Udinese has reopened the discussion on the situation of Milan. Apart from the match against Tottenham, the team is in a negative moment, testified by the only point collected in the last three games. At this point the management wonders. Pioli, despite having reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, is not sure of staying. It’s not just the technician who is in question. Cardinale could start an authentic revolution.

Leao away from Milan: 60%

Raphael Leo it’s a coincidence now. More than for the contract, it is his performance that raises doubts. The Portuguese hasn’t scored since 14 January against Lecce and has only scored two goals in the last three months. It is said in many quarters that the change of form did not favor him, but it must be said that the Portuguese has appeared listless ever since the championship started again. It seems that his farewell is near. Despite this, according to what Gianluca Di Marzio reported, there is still hope for the renewal of the Portuguese’s contract. The journalist reported that the parties continue to work and that there is confidence that Leao will sign the new agreement. At the moment there are no certainties, neither on one side, nor on the other, but it is clear that Leao must start giving answers on the field as well.

Pioli away from Milan: 40%

Stefano Pioli he seemed to have created yet another tactical masterpiece with the move to three-man defence. However, the new tactical set-up has not given the desired answers. If in the first matches it seemed that the Rossoneri had rediscovered their old compactness, the subsequent matches highlighted the usual problems. The risk of not qualifying for the next Champions League is real. For this reason the technician remains in the balance. Cardinale is reflecting on the need to give a turn next season to a team that seems to have lost its stimuli.

Loftus-Cheek al Milan: 35%

Il Milan for the midfield the track that leads to does not give up Ruben Loftus-Cheek. In England they say that the Rossoneri have been in contact with for some time Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Both Roma and other foreign teams are on the midfielder, but Maldini has put the player at the top of his wishes to reinforce a department that has lost a lot with Kessiè’s farewell. Milan is working alongside the Blues management to convince them to lower the request of 25 million euros. The negotiation is therefore already advanced.

Blas al Milan: 30%

Il Milan for the trocar he is evaluating various profiles and would return to Ludovic Blas. The Nantes midfielder represents a low-cost alternative to give greater incisiveness. The Frenchman, born in 1997, would be perfect because he is a player in full maturity, and he could alternate with De Ketelaere, without putting further pressure on the Belgian. For this reason, his name is gaining consensus in the Rossoneri sphere. Much will depend on Diaz’s redemption or not, but the Blas option teases a lot.

Zerbi al Milan: 20%

Among the names that come up for the Rossoneri bench, the one that convinces the most is Robert De Zerbi. The current Brighton coach has a €13m release clause which allows him to release himself. It is unlikely that the Rossoneri will decide to pay for it, but this makes us understand how, despite the 4-year contract signed, the coach can leave The Seagulls. If the choice falls on him for the bench, it is probable that Milan will seek an economic agreement with the English club. De Zerbi, who grew up in Milan’s nursery and has always been linked to the Rossoneri, would accept the challenge with enthusiasm.

David Luciani