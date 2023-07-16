Milan, Danjuma advances for the wing

Arnaut Danjuma is climbing the preferences for the range of Milan. The Dutch-born Nigerian striker could be the much sought-after reinforcement. The paradox is that, after spending a month contracting for Chukwueze, the Rossoneri have turned to the latter’s teammate. Danjuma, unlike his compatriot, is not considered fundamental to the plans of the Yellow Submarine and can also leave on loan. Furthermore, being a community, he would allow Taremi to be taken in attack.

Danjuma al Milan: 65%

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports a Milan is getting closer to Danjuma. The former Tottenham can arrive on loan with the right to buy. It would be a low-cost reinforcement, but with a sure yield since it is a player who jumps the man and aims for the goal. With the deal for Chukwueze not unlocking, the Dutchman could be the shot Pioli is waiting for.

Taremi to AC Milan: 55%

Il Milan seems to have chosen now Tarem for the attack. The Iranian cost 20 million euros, but, according to reports Tuttosport, the Portuguese may go down with the price. There have also been the first contacts with the player’s agents who would gladly accept the transfer to Milan. The negotiation continues and as early as next week there could be news.

Musah al-Milan: 50%

Il Milan would return to the fray for Moses. The portal calciomercato.comreveals that the Rossoneri had already reached an agreement for 13 million + 4 bonuses with Valencia, but in the end the Spaniards pulled out. Now Furlani is ready to return to office, on the strength of an agreement already reached with the 4-year-old footballer at 2 million a season. In the end, Musah himself could be the reinforcement for the halfback.

Samardzic al Milan: 35%

Milan continues to aim Lazar Samardzic. The Rossoneri would have accelerated to try to snatch the Serbian from Udinese and burn the competition from Napoli. Second Sportmediaset Furlani would be ready to put on the plate the 20 million requested to bring the 2002 class to Pioli’s court. However, the cost of the attacking midfielder could rise, given the great demand. Samardzic is the most concrete alternative to Musah at the moment. .

Equity of Milan: 25%

The alternative to Taremi seems to be Hugo Ekitike of PSG. The player is about to leave and Furlani is thinking about it. Second Tuttosport, the cost of the card is 20 million euros. The class of 2002 is a player that has long been liked and could become an opportunity if Taremi doesn’t unlock. The Rossoneri are also at work on this track which could suddenly become concrete.

