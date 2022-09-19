After an excellent start, the Belgian attacking midfielder got a bit lost and is traveling on alternating current. We need more ferocity, fewer breaks and a few goals: a year ago there were already four …
After the race Stefano Pioli had no doubts: “This was De Ketelaere’s best performance so far”. A little ‘defense of office, a little’ sugary useful to give confidence to the boy in the middle of a parable that many probably would have expected different. Faster, here.
