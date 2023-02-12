The Adventure of Charles De Ketelaere al Milan it could end as early as next summer. The Rossoneri bet heavily on the Belgian talent in the last signing campaign, but so far his performance has been well below expectations. Above all, unlike Leao and Tonali, who struggled to integrate into the Rossoneri, but whose talents were already glimpsed, the spark was never seen in the Belgian. In the ownership, therefore, the doubt begins to creep that the former Bruges is not up to wearing the Rossoneri shirt. The last months of the season could therefore be decisive for the fate of the Belgian. Maldini and Massara believe in the boy, but it’s up to him to be able to shake off their fears and prove his worth. In addition to the De Ketelaere case, the Rossoneri must evaluate other players who could say goodbye at the end of the season and find suitable reinforcements at the same time.

Origin away from Milan: 65%

Divock Origi he was supposed to be Giroud’s replacement and give the team more alternatives, but he never showed up and made very little impact, also due to one too many injuries. For this the Milan he’s thinking of giving it up. The Belgian has requests from the Bundesliga and the Premier League and would in any case guarantee a capital gain. He and Rebic are on the grill. One of his will definitely go away. It’s all about who will get the best offer.

De Ketelaere via dal Milan: 35%

Charles De Ketelaere he’s not sure he’ll stay in Milan next season as well. The Belgian continues to be a foreign object to the squad, but above all, he shows no signs of recovery. Every time he has been called into question he has not shown off his skills, resulting in apathetic and not very incisive. As if that weren’t enough, market rumors are being fueled in Spain, according to which the player would be followed by Real Madrid. fantasy market? There are no certainties at this stage. Of course, the Blancos are always on the hunt for talent and would have no problem putting up the 35 million requested by the Rossoneri. Milan want to keep betting on CDK, but now it’s up to him to give a signal. If the Belgian really proves unsuitable for Serie A, he could really leave Milanello.

Keita at Milan: 40%

From England bounces the rumor of an interest of Milan for the Liverpool midfielder, Naby Keita. According to the Mirror, the Rossoneri are ready to intensify contacts for the Malian who will be free at the end of the season. Keita would fill the void left by Kessiè and never filled in Pioli’s squad. The real obstacle is represented by the engagement, given that Keita receives about 7.5 million a year. However, Milan won’t give up on this lead and will try to play their cards until the end.

Lucas Moura al Milan: 35%

According to the portal Fichajes.net, il Milan for next summer he would put in his sights Lucas Moura. The thirty-year-old Brazilian from Tottenham will expire in June and could be a suitable profile for the Rossoneri. There is always the question of salary to be explored, given the over 4 million that 1992 receives and also the age does not suit the club’s project. However, exceptions have been made for some players on the personal data aspect, therefore, this track cannot be excluded. Milan’s right wing will undergo a major restyling next year and Lucas could be a good signing for the club.

Okafor al Milan: 30%

Noah Okafor is back in the crosshairs of Milan. The situation linked to Leao leads the Rossoneri to evaluate possible alternatives. It is no mystery that the Salzburg striker is considered the first choice to replace the former Lille. The Rossoneri executives, second calciomercato.comwould have contacted the player’s agents, asking them to keep them updated on any offers from Premier. No official move, therefore, but only the confirmation of an interest that has never waned. Okafor remains a goal of Maldini, but to materialize all the pieces must fall into place.

David Luciani