A disappointing season so far. Don’t mince words Charles The Ketelaere to describe his first months at Milan. Interviewed by Het Laatste Nieuws, the Belgian took stock of what has been done: “The first months were disappointing, even negative – he begins – They definitely didn’t meet my expectations. After an excellent season at Bruges and the transfer to Milan, I hoped to be important, but I’m adapting to many things. There is a new environment and a higher level”. Yet the season for De Ketelaere had started well with an assist against Bologna on the third matchday of the championship, then the decline: “Even if I don’t think that was a game significantly better than the othersdescribed as bad – he admits – I try to see my performances with neutral eyes, not like the others who judge my games. I will never get carried away by negative commentsjust as I won’t get mad if one day the situation turns positive”.

“I don’t go to Milanello crying”

Kalulu returns to Milan: calf problem

De Ketelaere then spoke of the support of his teammates and the appreciation of Ibrahimovic, Kaka and Leao: “I certainly feel and appreciate the affection and support of my teammates, but I don’t want it to remain that way: I would like to show that I’m hungry and I live for football and good performance. I don’t want it to become a problem. If I were to believe the media, it seems like I go to Milanello crying every day.”

