It has already happened sporadically at Milan. And it had already happened continuously at Bruges. He will happen again in the Rossoneri. Charles De Ketelaere and that centre-forward shirt. False nine, mostly, but up to a point. Works in progress. The hypothesis became topical again during the training camp in Dubai, when Pioli didn’t mince words: “Charles first striker? Possible even from the next games, thinking about the types of opponents we will meet. We will find many defenses lined up with five, not giving references could be the solution and he has these qualities “.