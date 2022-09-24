The Milan attacking midfielder talks about the retirement of the national team: “No anxiety or pressure, even in Bruges I experienced positive and negative moments”

CDK preaches calm from Belgium: “Football is made up of ups and downs”. Translated, for the AC Milan fans: “Don’t worry, the top version of the blond will come out very soon”. The start of the season for De Ketelaere, the golden boy of Belgian football who arrived at Milanello for 35 million, remains positive. The fans were expecting a few more goals, it is true, but in one way or another the former Brugge managed to enter several networks. CDK is one of those players who knows how to touch the ball, knows when to put an assist or a play, so patience. He has also reiterated this since the retirement of the national team, engaged in matches against Wales (won 2-1) and Holland (Sunday).

Performance — Nine appearances and a goal for the national team so far. Interviewed by Het Laatste Nieuws, CDK talked about his start to the season with the Rossoneri, enriched by nine games and an assist. “I’m doing my best to become a better player. I don’t think about pressure, I just play. I have a lot to learn, I want to help the team. That’s how I am, and I hope to stay that way.” On performance: “There are times when everything is fine and others when things are bad. In Bruges, when I started, there was a lot of positivity around me, but then the negativity also came. It is clear that if I had to to choose I would prefer to experience positive moments “. See also Conte “designs” the Belluno Dolomites to come

On the goal — CDK has not yet found the first goal of the season. “I’m working on it – continued the Belgian -, every time I enter the game I do it with the idea of ​​being important, perhaps with a goal or an assist, but I wouldn’t want to attribute too much importance to this. in a natural way then ok, okay. It’s in my head, that yes. Every player wants to score and feel important, but I’m not sad because I haven’t scored for Milan yet. The only thing I can say is that I hope to succeed soon to score “. The Milan fans are waiting.

24 September – 21:32

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

