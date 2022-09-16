The words in the press conference of the American full-back: “To be redeemed I have to give 100%”

From our correspondent Marco Pasotto

The name, and also the surname, basically already tell something important. Name: Sergiño, same pronunciation and only an “h” of difference from someone else who, in the past, has nobly crossed the Rossoneri band (on the other side, however). Surname: Dest and, in short, there is the root of the word destiny to make it challenging. If AC Milan is destined for a long time, we will understand it throughout the year and in definitive terms at the end of the season, when the loan with Barcelona expires. The ball will be at the feet of Milan, who will have the opportunity to exercise a right of redemption set at 20 million. A pretty big potential outlay for the club’s current rents, but never say never.

missing … a debut — Dest was actually not in Maldini and Massara’s plans. He entered powerfully when the gravity of Florenzi’s injury was clear. In other words, the market was running out, but really very drained: the deal came to fruition on 1 September, the last day of negotiations. How did it go so far? Above all, it’s obvious. Two appearances, both in the Champions League, for a total of 45 minutes. But with Florenzi in the pits for several months it is clear that Calabria will need to breathe and therefore Sergiño is aiming for his debut in the championship as well. Maybe already on Sunday evening with Napoli, of course when the match is in progress. Meanwhile, he enjoys the presentation at Milanello and observes the press room questioning him with a calm and relaxed look. As a young man – indeed, as a very young man – he had the reputation of a bad boy, a hothead. But those who know him assure that the boy has matured for some time. His words would seem to confirm this: he repeats to exhaustion the concept of team, of group, trying to divert personal questions. And he also repeats that he came here to grow up. Maybe to be redeemed. See also Maldini, in agreement with Milan: Cardinal will meet him after the signing

double phase — “A good reason why Milan should spend 20 million at the end of the season to keep me with them? What I can do is give one hundred percent and the best of me so that in June the club can decide to redeem me. The setting is going very well, even if everything is very fast because you play a lot. The companions were very welcoming, but I still don’t remember all the names… – he smiles -. Pioli also helps me a lot ”. In the front row Maldini and Massara observe him and smile in turn. Picking up a good winger a few hours after the market gong was no easy feat. “Pioli’s game is very beautiful and can allow me to develop both the defensive and offensive phases in the best possible way”. Also because with regard to the role, Dest defines himself as follows: “I am a very versatile defender, I can play both on the right and on the left. My best position is on the wing as a defensive full-back, but I also have offensive characteristics. At Milan I will be able to become a more complete player, in Italy we work a lot on the defensive aspect and I will have to focus a lot on my skills. Changing the league is an opportunity for growth ”.

ties — Opportunities will undoubtedly have them. Basically he comes to play full-back, but if necessary he could play high and – Pioli dixit – even on the left instead of Hernandez. Certainly Dest’s CV at 21 is of a certain impact. Ajax, Barcelona, ​​Milan: put together, we are talking about three clubs that add up to almost 50 international trophies. Moreover, he is a good citizen of the world: born in Holland to a Dutch mother and an American father from Suriname. Does the country tell you something? Well, for example, Gullit’s father was from those parts, but above all that’s where Seedorf was born. “Evidently some sort of fate brought me here. I don’t like talking about my family, but I have direct links with Suriname. For me it would be an honor to retrace what Seedorf did and I hope to do as well as he does at Milan ”. And since we are on the subject of great exes, the name of his almost namesake Serginho also appears: “he has done great things and I hope to do as many, if not more. My goal is to focus on myself and develop my potential to the fullest. Here, one hundred percent, I found the right environment to improve myself: now it’s my turn ”. Dest is part of the large group of Rossoneri called up for the national team: the USA coach Berhalter has called him for the friendlies on 23 and 27 September against Japan and Saudi Arabia. See also Milan: from Adli to Caldara, the situation of players on loan

September 16 – 3:38 pm

