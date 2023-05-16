Milan, Dia is the target for the attack! Insigne wants to leave Toronto

With just a few days to go before the end of the season, the first market rumors involving the players of the biggest European clubs are starting to arise. Just today The team reported a news that the Manchester United would be more than interested in acquiring a parametro zero Adrien Rabiot from the Juventus.

⚪⚫ Juventus, Manchester United contact Rabiot

In fact, the Bianconeri have been struggling to find for some time the renewal agreement with the French midfielder who is having his best season this year since he arrived in Turin. Yes Manchesterin view of next season, they are trying to reconnect with the footballer and the mother-agent. A big offer is waiting for the guy who hasn’t found it yet no agreement for renewal with Juverisks leaving on a free transfer in the next transfer window.

🔵 Mal d’America for Insigne, he wants to leave Toronto

Lorenzo Insigne is no longer happy at Toronto. The Neapolitan striker who left the blue club at the end of last season has flown to Canada to continue his career. The only project that had captivated him was precisely that of the Canadian club which had great expansionist aims, a desire to grow and offered a dizzying contract. Six months after the expiry of the agreement with Napoli, he signed to go to MLS but the first season ended in the worst way and the second didn’t start better.

In Toronto Insigne can’t find his happiness and is thinking about returning. Currently the team is last in the standings and the yield of Lorenzo Insigne it’s anything but positive. He just scored 2 goals in 7 appearances seasonal and his future is once again hanging in the balance. In the past months the Galatasaray he attempted an approach for the Neapolitan striker but there is the great one engagement problem which is likely to be a huge limitation for the return to Europe. Other clubs also appreciate the features of Insigne which, however, it should significantly reduce the salary to go back.

🔴⚫ Milan, contact us to get Dia from Salernitana

One of the great protagonists of this season in Serie A is Boulaye Dia Free Mp3 Downloadforward of the Salernitana who has done well in the championship 15 gol and served 6 assist. A seasoned centre-forward performance, which has attracted the attention of the big Italians. Grenades have the redemption set at 12 million by Villarrealwhich it will surely be exercisedbut it is said that the Senegalese will remain in Campania.

Dia likes a lot in the Premier League, with the West Ham in the front row, but also in Serie A there is no shortage of admirers. There have been in recent days contacts between Salernitana and AC Milanwho expressed some liking for the player but not for the high economic demand. President Iervolinoin fact, evaluates the attacker no less than 30 million euros. In Italy, the concrete thinks about it Fiorentina looking for a great striker to join up with Cabral.