Milan, Dia surpasses everyone?

SportCafe24.com

E’ Boulaye Dia – The Best Of Boulaye Dia the new name for the attack’s Milan. Second calciomercato.comthe difficulties in reaching objectives such as Scamacca and Morata, have led the management to focus on the former Villareal who can arrive upon payment of the release clause. The Rossoneri are trying to tighten up on different profiles in this phase to immediately deliver an already formed squad to Pioli.

Reijnders al Milan: 65%

Also Tijjani Reinders right now it’s very close to the Milan. The Gazzetta dello Sport speaks of an agreement already reached with the player for a contract worth 1.7 million per season. Here too, there is a lack of finding the right balance with Az which seems to have raised the bar by asking for at least 25 million. The Rossoneri instead start with an offer of 18. There is distance, but the boy is pushing for the transfer and his agent could mediate between the parties to find an agreement.

Musah al-Milan: 55%

In the Milan confidence grows to make sure Yunus Musah. The Gazzetta dello Sport reports of constant contacts between the Rossoneri and Valencia to find an agreement in principle. The Spaniards want 25 million, while the Rossoneri would like to spend less. The player, on the other hand, already has an agreement with the AC Milan club. Next week could be decisive for closing the deal. Among other things, it was discovered that Musah has four passports, including the Italian one, so he would not occupy a box as a non-EU citizen.

Dia al Milan: 40%

The Salernitana he redeemed Yes and is ready to resell the player. In fact, the former Villarreal has a 25 million euro clause, but could also arrive behind a more complex operation. Several Rossoneri talents (Colombo, Brescianini and Maldini) appeal to De Sanctis and it is possible that some of these will be included in the negotiation. At this moment, therefore, the track that leads to Dia is particularly hot.

Pulisic al Milan: 30%

Il Milan keep insisting on Pulisic. The American likes it a lot and has ousted Chukwueze in the preferences for the right wing. The gap between demand and supply is 10 million, therefore there is still work to be done, but the Rossoneri management is betting on Chelsea’s need to sell a player expiring in 2024 who is not part of the corporate project. Also in this case already next week there could be news.

Frattesi to Milan: 20%

Right now David Frattesi is not a priority for the Milan, but a plan B in the event that one of the two negotiations considered primary is skipped. In this case, the Rossoneri would have asked Carnevali for a meeting to talk about the player’s situation and try to understand the room for manoeuvre. Colombo could be included in the negotiation to break down the cash part. Clearly, if the match goes well, the Rossoneri would harass one of the other two midfielders he’s following now.

David Luciani

