MILAN. Milan crumbles as rarely happened in its history at the San Siro. And he does it precisely against the team that just over eight months ago hailed the conquest of the Rossoneri Scudetto in Reggio Emilia. Today, however, Sassuolo has walked on the ruins of the group that is light years away from the current Campione d’Italia collective. It ended with a 5-2 draw for the Emilians, a defeat of historic proportions. Milan had not conceded five goals at home in the league for over a quarter of a century. The last time it happened was in April 1997 in a 6-1 win for Juventus. Only that team was the reigning European champion and would have played another Champions League final a few weeks later. Sassuolo, until today, was one of the least fit teams in the league: they hadn’t won for seven days (six defeats and one draw) and away from home they hadn’t won the three points even since mid-September. Yet Dionisi’s players have demolished Milan even more devastatingly than Inter and Lazio have done in their last two outings. The neroverdi scored three goals in the first half hour through Defrel, Frattesi and Berardi. Giroud’s momentary 1-2 draw was useless.

In the second half, the collapse took on even more humiliating proportions with Laurientè’s penalty and Henriqu’s fifth goal. Origi simply cushioned the gap. In less than two weeks, between the Super Cup and the championship, Milan conceded 12 goals in three games, scoring just two. Pioli’s attempt to shake up the locker room by leaving Leao on the bench was useless, sent onto the pitch only after the interval without making any difference. Even Theo Hernandez is no longer found. Tatarusanu was ruinous on two goals. Calabria was overwhelmed with almost every action. The Rossoneri performance was also worrying from a behavioral point of view. An excess of nervousness from the first to the last minute with seven yellow cards. It had never happened in the history of the single-group championship that a team scored five goals against Milan at San Siro with five different goalscorers. A few months after the Scudetto, Milan disappeared. He has to meet again in a week: the derby is scheduled for next Sunday. Once again on 5 February, like a year ago on the evening of the comeback that kicked off the Scudetto comeback. Now the tricolor is a vanished goal. The Rossoneri just have to try not to lose contact with the first four places for qualification for the next Champions League.