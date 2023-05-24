Milan, does Openda climb the hierarchies for the attack?

Openda Laws leapt to the front for the attack of the Milan of next season. The Belgian is dragging Lens into the Champions League by dint of goals, confirming the good things he showed last year with the Vitesse shirt. In his first season in Ligue1 he scored 19 goals, showing important skills under the net. It is known that the Rossoneri have a predilection for Ligue 1 players, given that several members of the squad have been taken from there. Contacts with Lens are long-standing, but now they seem to have strengthened. In addition to Openda, Maldini works on other profiles identified as suitable for the AC Milan recovery plan.

Kamada Al Milan: 90%

Il Milan is about to close for Daichi Kamada. The overtaking on Napoli seems to be definitive. Second Sportmediaset the midfielder would be ready to sign a three-year deal for three million a season. Kamada is capable of playing both as a midfielder and as an attacking midfielder and this would increase the tactical options available to Pioli. Maldini is pushing hard for his purchase because the serious injury to Bennacer forces the Rossoneri to cover themselves with a player with good technical and dribbling skills.

Fans of al Milan: 60%

According to Gazzetta dello SportMilan would have identified in Openda Laws the tip of the future. The class of 2000 has been in the Rossoneri’s sights for about five months, thanks to a top-level season. Lens is ready to sell him for around 25 million. In terms of age and cost, he would be the perfect center forward and that’s why Maldini made him his first choice. Contacts with the French club have already started. Openda would be the fourth Belgian in the squad, but buying him will depend on qualification in the Champions League.

Al Shaarawi Al Milan: 45%

Reborn with Mourinho, El Shaarawi could go back to Milan this summer Much will depend on the Portuguese’s permanence on the Giallorossi bench. The Italian-Egyptian has scored 6 goals in this championship, making himself a protagonist again, but his contract has not yet been renewed. That’s why Milan thinks about it. El Shaarawi would replace Rebic as deputy Leao, also going to increase the share of Italians in the squad. His candidacy is gaining momentum.

Gimrenez to Milan: 30%

The alternative to Openda leads to Holland. Let’s talk about Santiago Gimenez. Lazio also like the Mexican from Feyenoord a lot, but right now the Rossoneri seem to have the advantage, having already had contact with the player’s agents. Gimenez’s valuation is slightly lower than that of Openda (20 million). The forward has scored 5 goals in the Europa League and 23 overall, attracting international attention to himself. As for Openda, evaluations are underway for him, even if, at the moment, he is one step below the Belgian.

Ebuehi to Milan: 30%

Milan as deputy Calabria would be thinking about Tyronne Ebuehi, twenty-seven years old right-back of Empoli. Having arrived in Tuscany this year, the former Venice player took over as starter following Stojanovic’s injury, providing 2 goals and 4 assists in the season. The Rossoneri will say goodbye to Dest in the summer while Florenzi’s situation remains on standby. This is why they are taking an interest in Ebuehi’s situation which could be a good low cost idea.

David Luciani