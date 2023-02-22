Il Milan continue to monitor players for next season. The latest idea for the midfield comes from the Bundesliga. Let’s talk about Mahmoud Dahoud27-year-old Syrian midfielder with a German passport. Dortmund decided not to renew the player’s contract and he was offered to, among others, the Rossoneri club. It is one of the many names that are associated with the company in this phase. What is certain is that in the summer many of the players currently available to Pioli are destined to pack up. There are many open cases. So let’s see what the Rossoneri strategies are.

Vranckx via valley Milan: 80%

The last match against Monza has probably certified as Aster Vranckx is away from the project Milan. Pioli, in fact, preferred to let Bakayoko play the first few minutes of the season rather than relying on the Belgian. The former Wolfsburg player played just 7 seasons in Serie A for a total of 71 minutes which must be combined with the 83 in the Italian Cup. In the Champions League, on the other hand, he was even excluded from the UEFA list. It’s difficult to think of a Rossoneri future right now. The Belgian risks being a meteor.

Dest away from Milan: 80%

Sergino Dest did not adapt to Milan. The minutes played by the American are just 325 in Serie A with two appearances as a starter, while he has collected another two appearances from the first minute in the Coppa Italia and in the Champions League. Too little for a player whose redemption right is set at 20 million. Among other things, the change of module set by Pioli also cuts the legs for future use. This is why Dest seems to be moving away from Milan.

Retegui to Milan: 30%

Mateo Retegui enter the viewfinder of Milan. The Argentine striker born in 1999 is playing well in the Tigre ranks, where he is proving to be an infallible sniper. However, his card is owned by Boca Juniors who could put him on the market in the summer. The Rossoneri observers have been following the deeds of the player whose contract will expire in 2024 for some time. Among the clubs interested in Italy there is also Udinese, always attentive to talent. For a Milan looking for the centre-forward of the future, Retegui could be a good name.

Ferguson Al Milan: 30%

The attorney of Lewis Ferguson he recently gave an interview, in which he stated that Milan and Juventus are interested in his client. The Scotsman under the guidance of Thiago Motta is having an excellent season which could lead him to leave Bologna in the summer. The Rossoneri could therefore try to sign the player who has the characteristics that Pioli’s squad lacked this season.

Dahoud Al Milan: 5%

Among the many names that are being made for Milan in these hours, the one that leads to Mahmoud Dahoud. The player will leave Borussia Dortmund at zero and has put himself on the transfer market. His agents also offered him to Milan who, however, proved to be cold. Dahoud has played just 281 minutes this season, partly due to numerous physical ailments. It is precisely the conditions of the Syrian with a German passport that create perplexity among the Rossoneri. At the moment, therefore, this track remains cold.

David Luciani