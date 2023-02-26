Il Milan continues to examine various market hypotheses for the future. Maldini’s greatest efforts are concentrated on the advanced department, but that doesn’t mean that he won’t aim to improve the quality of all departments. It will certainly go Before Rebic. The Croatian has been the victim of continuous injuries in the last two years which have limited his performance. For this reason Maldini and Massara aim to sell him to find an alternative capable of giving the team a concrete hand.

Among the many names appearing on the market, a new one has recently appeared. We are talking about Marlon Gomes, attacking midfielder born in 2003 with Vasco Da Gama. The player has bewitched the Rossoneri scouts on a mission to South America. However, his name is not the only one on the notebook. So let’s take a look at the club’s strategies.

Rebic away from Milan: 80%

The Adventure of Before Rebic al Milan seems to be winding down after four seasons. The physical problems that have tormented the Croatian for the past two years have limited his performance. This is why the club’s idea is to focus on a more reliable striker from a physical point of view. Several foreign clubs have moved to Rebic, especially from the Bundesliga. If a convincing offer arrives for him, Milan would let him leave without regrets.

Valeri to Milan: 30%

For the left band the Milan he bet Emmanuel Valeri of the Cremona area. With Ballo-Touré looking set to leave the club next season, the club is looking for a new alternative to Hernandez. The Cremonese full-back is liked because he is proving to be able to withstand the weight of a difficult championship like Serie A. The contract which expires in 2024 represents a market opportunity. The boy could be a good substitution for Theo Hernandez who, since he arrived at the Rossoneri, has never had a good substitution. This is why we are following his evolution with interest.

Saint-Maximin al Milan: 20%

Il Milan continue to follow the situation of Allan Saint-Maximin. Newcastle’s French striker continues to be out of the English club. His valuation is high, around 40 million, but it could be lowered in the summer. In fact, Saint-Maximin asks for more space and is fascinated by the Rossoneri hypothesis with which he has already had contacts in the recent past. This is why the negotiation is to be considered alive.

Marlon Gomes to Milan: 15%

Il Milan he has always had a particular feeling with the Brazilians. The name of Marlon Gomez could revive this tradition. The player is having an excellent season in Vasco Da Gama and there are several clubs that are interested in him. The Rossoneri have already met the agents of the talented class of 2003 to understand what the margins for maneuver are. The contract expiring in 2024 could favor the negotiation. At the moment no offer has been presented to Vasco Da Gama who, for his part, is trying to offer the player a renewal. Milan continues to study the evolution of the situation.

Koopmeiners al Milan: 10%

Il Milan next year he will have to sign a quality midfielder to raise the level of the midfielder. Among the many names associated with the Rossoneri, there is that of Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutchman, opponent of the Rossoneri in this round of the championship, is also hungry for Napoli and Juventus. Orobics start from a valuation of 40 million and are unlikely to make discounts, which is why the negotiation is not simple. However, the player is liked and Milan, if the conditions arise, will come forward.

