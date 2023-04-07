news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 07 APR – Milan can’t go beyond the 0-0 draw at home against Empoli. Merit of the Tuscans but also a demerit of the Rossoneri who have never managed to realize the greatest ball possession.



Pioli has revolutionized the team compared to the one that won against Napoli at Maradona, operating a large turnover in view of the Champions League matches. Protests from AC Milan supporters for a goal disallowed by Giraud due to a clear hand touch.



The Tuscans suffered the maneuver of the landlords, trying to hit with quick counterattacks.



Milan rises to third place with 52 points in the standings, one more than Inter who drew in Salerno. But Lazio, Rome and Atalanta have yet to take the field and could take advantage of the half misstep of the two Milanese in the race to qualify for the Champions League.



Empoli is 14th with 32 points, 13 more than the relegation zone. (HANDLE).

