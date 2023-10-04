Home » Milan, duel with Juve for Barco?
Il Milan would have entered the race to Valentin Barco, according to what he reports Sportmediaset. The Boca Juniors full-back, born in 2004, has also been in the sights of Juventus for some time, but so far they have not succeeded. The Rossoneri, always looking for a deputy Hernandez, have shown this talent already eyed by Real Madrid and Brighton. He could represent the alternative to Miranda, who has long been the Rossoneri’s favourite.

Boat to Milan: 30%

Il Milan can take advantage of a non-EU slot for the next transfer window and is thinking about Valentin Barco. The full-back has shown himself both with the Under 20 national team and with Boca Juniors and has a release clause of 10 million. Furlani and Moncada are considering the possibility of landing the blow.

Vitik al Milan: 20%

Second Sportmediasetil Milan would be following Martin Vitik, Czech Central Sparta Prague. Vitik has already carved out an important space for himself, also playing Europa League matches. His contract expires in 2026 and his valuation is 10 million. Milan are following him with interest because he is a player with important potential and at the moment he has an affordable valuation.

Gudmundsson al Milan: 10%

Milan is monitoring carefully Albert Gudmundsson. The Genoa striker is showing off in this first part of the season and has attracted interest from several clubs. According to the portal footballnews24, the Rossoneri entered into competition with Napoli and other foreign clubs. It is difficult, however, to think that Genoa will get rid of their most talented player in January. He remains an option for the summer, but his value seems destined to increase.

