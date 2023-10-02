Milan, Ekitike already in January?

Il Milan continues to chase players capable of increasing the team’s technical rate. It’s no mystery that Hugo Ekitike fall into this category. The Rossoneri signed Jovic on the last day of the transfer market as assistant to Giroud, but the Serbian has never been seen until now due to various physical problems. Hence the idea of ​​attacking Hugo Ekitike as early as January. The Frenchman became the last choice for the Parisian attack and played for just 9 minutes in Ligue1. Furlani aims to create an even stronger Milan and doesn’t want to stop.

Ekitike al Milan: 40%

The competition on Ekitike it gets stronger and stronger. According to theTeam on the player, as well as the MilanWest Ham, Everton and Wolverhampton would also be there. It is clear that Premier League teams can offer more on an economic level, but have much less appeal. This is why the Rossoneri want to try to convince the former Reims player to embrace the Redbird project and then negotiate with PSG. Furlani intends to play all his cards to bring the Frenchman to Milan.

Dia al Milan: 20%

Not just Ekitike. There is another name that the Milan for the attack and it is to Yes. The Salernitana striker returned to play against Inter, but his fate remains in the balance. According to the portal footballnews24.it, Furlani continues to cultivate the idea of ​​bringing the former Villareal to Milan. If Salernitana were open to the sale in January, Furlani would try the assault.

Baldanzi to Milan: 15%

According to the portal tuttomercatoweb, il Milan doesn’t give up on the trail that leads to Tommaso Baldanzi. The Empoli attacking midfielder, born in 2003, is an idea for next summer. The player is wanted by several clubs, but Empoli has not yet decided anything about his future. Much will also depend on whether or not the Tuscans remain in Serie A. In any case, the attacking midfielder’s valuation is currently close to 20 million. The Rossoneri remain on top.

Davide Luciani

