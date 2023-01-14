AC Milan fans protested with a banner over the high cost of tickets
Before the match between Lecce e Milan al Street of the Sea, the fans present in the host curve expressed their disagreement regarding the cost of tickets for that sector, considered too high. In fact, a banner has appeared which reads the following words: “Guest sector 65 euros, what a shame”. A strong and clear position taken by the supporters of the Devilwhich do not fit the high price of the ticket for a match of this type.
January 14th – 6.06pm
© breaking latest news