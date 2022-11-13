Home Sports Milan-Fiorentina 2-1, Milenkovic decides an own goal in the 92nd minute
Sports

Milan-Fiorentina 2-1, Milenkovic decides an own goal in the 92nd minute

by admin
Milan-Fiorentina 2-1, Milenkovic decides an own goal in the 92nd minute

Leao scores after two minutes, Barak equalizes, Viola close to the lead then in recovery the blow of the knockout

An own goal by Milenkovic rewards Milan in recovery. There is also a Var for a foul at the beginning of the action that decides the match, but Sozza validates and the Rossoneri sigh against an excellent Fiorentina. Two minutes, as mentioned, and for Milan they are doing well: Giroud’s brilliant side for Leao who advances with his stride and burns Terracciano on the way out.

It seems the beginning of a quiet evening, but Fiorentina these days are not the timid ones at the beginning of the season. The violets take the field, create, believe in it and at half an hour collect with Barak’s razor deflected by Thiaw. Milan, on the other hand, are not fluid, they play more with anger and nerves than with a logical construct and, in the second half, they also suffer the long thrill of a Var due to a foul by Tomori on Ikoné. It is not a penalty and then the Rossoneri poured forward in search of the useful goal not to spread the gap from Napoli. Leoa devours it sensationally. Then Tomori saves on the line a right from Ikonè destined for the back of the net. In the end, Vranckx’s cross of desperation decides, Terracciano goes to butterflies and Milenkovic completes the omelette.

Full service soon

November 13, 2022 (change November 13, 2022 | 20:09)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Volleyball A1 women, Imoco Conegliano beats Casalmaggiore 3-1

Ke Jie’s death in Dalong was tragically defeated...

The Old Wild West wins in Mantua: Udine...

Chinese Super League-Liao Junjian scored a header in...

Superbike. Axel Bassani celebrates: he is the best...

Rome, who is Tahirovic: the new talent launched...

Svidercoschi goal, the Dolomiti Bellunesi wins in Caldiero...

Premier League, 15ª: Brighton-Aston-Villa 1-2

Atp Finals in Turin, Rudd beats Auger-Aliassime 7-6,...

Dragowski, shock injury in Verona-Spezia: no World Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy