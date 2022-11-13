An own goal by Milenkovic rewards Milan in recovery. There is also a Var for a foul at the beginning of the action that decides the match, but Sozza validates and the Rossoneri sigh against an excellent Fiorentina. Two minutes, as mentioned, and for Milan they are doing well: Giroud’s brilliant side for Leao who advances with his stride and burns Terracciano on the way out.

It seems the beginning of a quiet evening, but Fiorentina these days are not the timid ones at the beginning of the season. The violets take the field, create, believe in it and at half an hour collect with Barak’s razor deflected by Thiaw. Milan, on the other hand, are not fluid, they play more with anger and nerves than with a logical construct and, in the second half, they also suffer the long thrill of a Var due to a foul by Tomori on Ikoné. It is not a penalty and then the Rossoneri poured forward in search of the useful goal not to spread the gap from Napoli. Leoa devours it sensationally. Then Tomori saves on the line a right from Ikonè destined for the back of the net. In the end, Vranckx’s cross of desperation decides, Terracciano goes to butterflies and Milenkovic completes the omelette.