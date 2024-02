The midfielder of Fiorentina Arthur ai Sky Sport microphones spoke about the match against Milan: “It will be a very difficult match because they are very strong and at San Siro it will be even more difficult, but our objective is to enter every match with the right attitude and try to win always. For us, Leao and Giroud are better off if they don’t play but they have other very strong players who can hurt us. We just have to focus on our team”

