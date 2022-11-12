Home Sports Milan-Fiorentina, Pioli: “We don’t want to give up on this classification”
Milan-Fiorentina, Pioli: "We don't want to give up on this classification"

by admin
Milan-Fiorentina, Pioli: "We don't want to give up on this classification"

The Milan coach spoke on the eve of the match against Fiorentina: “We come from a bad performance and we want to make a better one”

“We have good intentions for the match against Fiorentina. We come from a bad performance and we want to make a better one”, these were the first words of the Milan coach, Stefano Pioli, on the eve of the last championship before the World Cup. “Winning would mean a lot, that is, not giving up or surrendering to a ranking that we don’t like at the moment. The championship is long, there are possibilities to get back into the race by playing at our level. There are many points available, we are alone. in November. 2022 has been very positive for us, but we must not stop “.

November 12

