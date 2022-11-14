Home Sports Milan-Fiorentina, Rebic-Terracciano contact: Viola anger
Milan-Fiorentina, Rebic-Terracciano contact: Viola anger

In the decisive action for the success of the Rossoneri there were vibrant protests by Biraghi and his teammates, who asked for a foul by the Croatian against the Viola goalkeeper. A previous contact in midfield on Duncan has also been contested

The poison is in the queue or in full recovery, when Milan took the lead thanks to Milenkovic’s own goal and Fiorentina protested in a vibrant way for two dubious episodes in the action of 2-1.

MOVIOLA

As mentioned, the offending action is in recovery, to be precise in the 92nd minute: the Rossoneri recover the ball in mid-field after a wrong touch from Amrabat, but previously there is a suspicious entry, a shoulder, by Rebic on Duncan who falls to the ground. The action continues until Vranckx crosses from the right on which Terracciano exits. The Fiorentina goalkeeper is out of time and the ball bypasses him, in the meantime there is a contact with Rebic (still him). The carom ball on Milenkovic who deviates from his chest into his goal, worried by the presence of Origi. Viola protests in a vibrant way (Biraghi and Terracciano the most active), but after a consultation with the Var, Sozza does not consider either of the two contacts punishable. The Devil thus remains at -8 from Napoli and Fiorentina returns home very angry.

ITALIAN PROTEST

During the press conference, Italian tried to hide his bitterness even though … “I have nothing to say about these episodes – he observed – because I don’t want to spoil the extraordinary performance of the boys. In the first half we clearly put Milan in difficulty. but also in the second half we had the clearest opportunities. It is a pity because once again we lose in the same way, in the recovery … “.

