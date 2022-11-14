MOVIOLA

As mentioned, the offending action is in recovery, to be precise in the 92nd minute: the Rossoneri recover the ball in mid-field after a wrong touch from Amrabat, but previously there is a suspicious entry, a shoulder, by Rebic on Duncan who falls to the ground. The action continues until Vranckx crosses from the right on which Terracciano exits. The Fiorentina goalkeeper is out of time and the ball bypasses him, in the meantime there is a contact with Rebic (still him). The carom ball on Milenkovic who deviates from his chest into his goal, worried by the presence of Origi. Viola protests in a vibrant way (Biraghi and Terracciano the most active), but after a consultation with the Var, Sozza does not consider either of the two contacts punishable. The Devil thus remains at -8 from Napoli and Fiorentina returns home very angry.