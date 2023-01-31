Where were we? Simple, to that evening at the Saint Quentin en Yvelines velodrome when Jonathan Milan, back from world silver with the quartet the night before, had fought against the phenomenon Filippo Ganna in the world pursuit final.

Three and a half months later the 22-year-old from Buja of Bahrain Victorious has already scored his first win of the 2023 season on the road. In the second race held, stage number two of the Saudi Tour, the short stage race held in the Arabian desert, the Tokyo Olympic champion beat none other than a sprint star like Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco) in the sprint.

The stage was the Alula – Shalal Sijlyat of 184 km. Usual characteristics of a race in the desert: strong winds, difficulty in keeping the group together, fans and, six kilometers from the end, a compact group again. Average of over 52 km/h. Strong headwind, Milan remains practically without a team.

Groenewegen’s team pulls the sprint, Cees Bol (Astana) and Milan try, with great power, to anticipate the sprint, and corner the Dutch Groenewegen who reacts, but too late.

The Friulian wins at the photo finish: for him it is the third success among the professionals after the two stages won in the final of last season at the Tour of Croatia.

The growth of the champion from Buja is expected by a very demanding season, on the road and on the track: the next goal is the European Championships in the Grenchen velodrome. But first there are three more stages of the Saudi Tour to run and who knows another victory will come.