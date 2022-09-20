Milan loses Theo and looks at the left wing with concern. The Frenchman, out of commitments with the national team, has remedied a strain of the long right adductor and will be rechecked in a week. No injury for Calabria instead. Theo Hernandez, however, will have to miss some important matches.

Meanwhile, he will not take part in the match against Empoli on October 1st, after the break. Recovery times are around three weeks, one month at worst, so the Frenchman is at high risk for Chelsea (5 and 11 October) and Juve (8/10). The two weeks of rest remain an advantage, but Pioli will have to give up his prince full-back – one of the best in the field against Napoli – for some matches. Hence the question: who will play on the left?

Ballo-Touré?

—

The most logical solution is Ballo-Touré. The Senegalese, up to now, has played a quarter of an hour against Bologna. Last year, however, he made 12 appearances, of which six as a starter, but only one in 2022 (four minutes against Genoa). With Florenzi out of action for several months, an alternative to the former PSG could be Sergiño Dest adapted on the left. also because Captain Calabria is fine (excluding muscle injuries) and can take back the place on the right. Dest, who arrived on loan with the right of redemption in the last days of the transfer market, has collected just a couple of appearances, including the last against Napoli. Debut in Serie A to be reviewed, however, stained with the penalty foul on Kvaratskhelia (as well as a series of misses and failed dribbles). The alternative is to divert Kalulu to the left side of the defense. The Theo-Leao axis is one of Milan’s main game hubs. An inexhaustible source of thrusts and offensive actions. It will not be easy to replace it.