Milan, Fresneda idea for the right wing

Ivan Fresnedathe talented Spanish full-back from Valladolid has ended up in the sights of Milan for next season. The player has long been courted by Juventus as a possible heir to Cuadrado, but in the last period the bianconeri seem to have slipped away. Maldini, on the other hand, has entered decisively and is now aiming for a coup. With Dest returning to Barcelona and Florenzi grappling with constant physical ailments, Fresneda’s is a name that can be spent for the future. However, he is not the only one in the plans of the Rossoneri who aim to create an even more valid squad for next season.

Rebic away from Milan: 75%

According to calciomercato.com, Before Rebic Wolfsburg really likes it. The German club experiences a year below expectations and aims to revolutionize the squad next season. For the attack, the first idea leads to the Croatian, linked to Milan by an agreement until 2025. The first contacts between the parties have already taken place and Milan has opened the sale, also because Rebic’s contribution in the last two years has been reduced due to physical problems. The club’s idea would be to obtain an amount between 15 and 20 million from the transfer to be reinvested in a different profile.

Scamacca to Milan: 40%

Il Milan don’t give up on the track Scam for the attack. The former Sassuolo player prematurely ended his less than exciting season at West Ham due to an injury and could return to Italy in the summer. The Rossoneri are aiming to obtain a loan with the right to buy which could be transformed into an obligation under certain conditions. The situation of the Hammers, returning from a season below expectations, leads to optimism and the player would be happy to return to Italy. Here then, that, among the many foreign names that are made for the Rossoneri attack, the good one could be that of a returning Italian.

Fresneda to Milan: 30%

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Milan would be very interested in Ivan Fresneda, full-back born in 2004 from Valladolid. The player has long been courted by Juventus and could leave in the summer by paying the 30 million euro clause. Maldini, looking for a deputy for Calabria, had the player seen, obtaining positive reports about him. For this reason the Rossoneri machine has started up and could attempt the assault in the summer for a figure, obviously, less than the clause. There are already several Premier clubs on the player such as Arsenal and Newcastle.

Nelson al Milan: 15%

To strengthen the defense in view of next season the Milan think about Victor Nelson. The Dane, born in 1998, plays for Galatasaray and was recommended by Kjaer. Arriving in Turkey in the summer of 2021, he immediately established himself as one of the best defenders in the Superlig. Its market value is around 20 million euros. The Rossoneri are following this player with interest because the physical problems of Kjaer and Tomori (with the former in the odor of departure) require them to aim for another defender who could be an added value in the squad.

Winks al Milan: 15%

The latest idea for the midfield leads to Harry Winks. The Tottenham midfielder is currently on loan to Sampdoria who, due to the well-known economic problems, will not redeem him. Hence Maldini’s idea of ​​inserting himself and trying to snatch an agreement from Spurs. The technical crisis of the London team and the player’s contract expiring in 2024 could favor the agreement. Winks found himself in Genoa after a first part characterized by physical problems and could be very useful to Pioli in a midfield that needs phosphorus.

