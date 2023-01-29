After the collapse with Sassuolo confrontation between CEO and management on the strategy to get out of the nightmare moment. But time is running out and the names on the notebook are difficult negotiations. Especially on the price…

We had met after the crash in the Super Cup, thinking about it: Milan, thirteen days to run for cover on the market. Then it happened even after the sinking with Lazio, only that the days had become seven. And it happens even now, after the home humiliation with Sassuolo. The problem is that this time the days are turning into hours. However, the topic remains absolutely topical: will something happen between now and 8 pm on January 31st?

Belly ratings — Difficult to give a certain answer after a fool that the Devil has rarely experienced in its history, but it is difficult to think that the news are presented at the last hour only with gut evaluations due to yet another collapse. On the eve of Sassuolo, the coach outlined the most classic of “we’re fine like this”, partly because it is true that he has great faith in the boys who accompanied him to the Scudetto, and partly because this is also the company line from which the technician does not intend to deviate. Maldini, after having clarified bluntly a few weeks ago that “we will do practically nothing in the winter transfer market”, then partially corrected the shot after the 4-0 win against Lazio, explaining that in any case the club’s line and strategy are clear and from those he will not deviate. The question concerned Zaniolo and therefore, at the same time, there hadn’t been a categorical closure on the hypothesis, but the certainty that the negotiation could only take off under Milan’s conditions. See also Zanetti, Maldini & Batistuta: how important is having a flag manager

Ball “in the stands” — Pioli, on the other hand, after Sassuolo answered a question about the arrival of another goalkeeper: “When a team suffers so much, even the goalkeeper gets into trouble”. In short, ball in the stands. Goalkeeper and winger were the protagonists of the January talks about possible Rossoneri reinforcements. Sportiello was a name that the Devil really looked for, but it didn’t go through because Atalanta were asking for around 5 million to release him a six-month period before the end of the contract. Then Devis Vasquez arrived, but apparently it was a deal that traveled on parallel tracks: in perspective, and not strictly linked to the needs of the moment. After that, Maldini locked the door: “Another goalkeeper will not arrive, we have faith in Tatarusanu”.

costs — Up front on the right, however, first we went back to talking about Ziyech and then the cumbersome figure of Zaniolo broke in. So the question is: even if you wanted to, would there be time in just two days to set up a deal with top players? Also because everyone has their own needs: Milan to respect their spending parameters and Roma to monetize as much as possible (or at least, have the guarantee that it will happen in June). In these terms, Zaniolo is destined to stay where he is with all due respect to Ziyech, who in addition to Milan also likes Mourinho a lot. The drafts tell us that in via Aldo Rossi there is not exactly unity of purpose on the two names. In short, there would be those who would prefer the Moroccan and those who would prefer the blue, with the former having lower booking costs and decidedly higher wages, while Nicolò has reversed voices. At the end of Milan-Sassuolo there was a face-to-face between the new CEO Furlani, the director Maldini and the director Massara: if the confrontation has also produced accelerations on the market, inevitably we will know soon. See also China Merchants Securities: Give Luzhou Laojiao a target price of 265 yuan and reiterate its "strongly recommended-A" rating

January 29 – 4.45pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

