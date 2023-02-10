It was an important day at home Milan for the future in shades of red and black Olivier Giroudalthough the definitive handshake and the fateful signature on the renewal of the contract until 2024 (the former Chelsea is due to expire in June 2023). A positive encounter the one that took place on Thursday 9 February between the club and the player’s entourage: at the moment the difference is 200-300 thousand euros between the request and the offer. The centre-forward vice world champion he is asking for 3.7 million euros plus bonuseswhile the Mlan has gone for the moment to 3.5 million. The parties will update again shortly, with the intention of reaching the conclusion of the agreement. Giroud, on the other hand, has always been clear. He turned down Everton’s offer in January and expressed his willingness to stay at Milan until the end of his career: “I want to extend my contract. With the victory of the scudetto, I entered the hearts of the fans. If I can finish my career at the top level here, I will.” he told Canal Football Club (Canal+ program).