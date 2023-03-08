Guardiola asked City to take Raphael Leo. According to Spanish sources, the Catalan coach intends to join the Portuguese alongside Haaland. The question relating to the renewal of Leao is now age-old. The proposal presented by Milan was not accepted. At this point it is increasingly likely that the player will be put on the transfer market in the summer. This is also why Maldini is rushing into the market in search of a replacement. The Rossoneri are aware that the team needs a refresh and are moving in this direction.

Leao away from Milan: 85%

Il Manchester City it plummeted up Raphael Leo. The club coached by Guardiola would have put the Portuguese in their sights to form a dream couple with Haaland. Certainly the Citizens are able to satisfy the Rossoneri from an economic point of view. Contacts between Mendes and the English club have already started. At this point it is becoming less and less likely that Leao will accept the renewal of the contract proposed by Maldini. After all, even the player’s performance in the last few games is making the club think. The management expected much more behavior from Leao and was disappointed. By now the relationship between the two parties seems to have reached a breaking point.

Origin away from Milan: 70%

The impact of Divock Origi it was not what was expected al Milan. The former Liverpool player had been signed in the summer to relieve Giroud in attack, but in fact he was seen very little. Between physical ailments and poor performance, the Belgian disappointed. This is why the Rossoneri are thinking of selling him in the summer. Origi has a market in both Germany and England and in any case would represent a good capital gain for the club.

Asensio al Milan: 25%

Il Milan it came back strong Mark Asensio. From Spain they certainly give the “betrayal” of the Spaniard, ready to sign for Barcelona. However, nothing is decided yet and Maldini wants to try until the end. The class of 96 wants a team that makes him feel important and Barcelona cannot guarantee this. For this Maldini has returned to the attack ready to make a new attempt to convince the player to accept the transfer to Italy.

Solomon al Milan: 20%

Manor Solomon is gaining more and more admirers and the Milan got in line. The 24-year-old Israeli winger is on loan at Fulham from Shakthar. The Cottagers would like to redeem him, but the competition is now fierceto. Even Maldini, who is looking for quality full-backs, is ready to present an offer to the Ukrainian club to ensure the player’s performance. Solomon is a winger capable of playing both left and right and could prove to be a valuable joker. This is why Maldini wants to make an attempt for him.

Lepenant al Milan: 10%

For the midfield, a new name associated with Milan is that of Johann Lepenant. The midfielder born in 2002 from Lyon, with Blanc has become a pivot of the team. Lyon took him from Cannes last summer for just over 4 million and in a short time his value increased fivefold. That of the French club is notoriously an expensive shop, but Maldini does not give up. The player is considered a potential crack in French football and for this reason the Rossoneri could give it a try in the summer.

David Luciani