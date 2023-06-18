Milan, Guler is more than an idea

Arda GulerFenerbahce midfielder born in 2005, is very much liked by the Milan. Second Sportmediasetthe Rossoneri are determined to tighten up for the Turkish attacking midfielder. However, before attempting the assault, the player will need to place some redundancies. Among these there is also De Keterlaere. The farewell of Maldini and Massara, who strongly believed in the Belgian, further distances the player from Milan.

Rebic away from Milan: 80%

Il Milan aim to give up as soon as possible Before Rebic. The Croatian, according to calciomercato.com, has received some interest from Turkish clubs, but without anyone sinking the blow. The repossessions, in order to get rid of the player, are also willing to revise the initial requests of 15 million downwards, going down to 10. We also expect some moves from the Bundesliga, where the Croatian has a market anyway.

De Ketelaere via dal Milan: 60%

According to Gazzetta dello Sportil Milan he definitively abandoned De Ketelaere. The Belgian is on the market for around 28 million euros. However, the hypothesis of a loan with a conditional obligation is not excluded. The fact is that the new management and Pioli have definitively discharged the Belgian. We await the right offer to sell it, but it certainly won’t be a simple loan.

Thuram al Milan: 60%

Marcus Thuram is about to decide his future. There Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Il Milan offered the player a 4.5-year contract in order to convince him to wear the Rossoneri shirt. PSG offers more, but cannot guarantee him centrality in the technical project. It is therefore up to the player to choose between money or a career, a choice that is anything but obvious, as demonstrated by the Renato Sanches case last summer. The Rossoneri, however, remain confident.

Nelson to Milan: 60%

For the Sports Courieril Milan next week will have a new meeting with the agents of Reiss Nelson. English in July will be free to choose where to play. Arsenal have not yet lost hope of convincing him to renew, but the Rossoneri are pressing. Milan’s offer is lower than that of the Gunners (3 million against 4), but the Italian club can guarantee the player centrality in the technical project, which Arteta cannot do. For this reason, Milan is convinced they can win.

Guler al Milan: 35%

Il Milan wants Arda Guler. The Turkish attacking midfielder, also capable of playing on the wing, played 20 games during the season, scoring 4 goals and 4 assists. The player has a release clause of 17.5 million. To understand if the Rossoneri intend to pay for it or if they will prefer to open a negotiation with Fenerbahce. In any case, the player likes it a lot.

