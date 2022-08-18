Home Sports Milan, here is Origi: he speaks the language of Pioli and is ready to take off
Milan, here is Origi: he speaks the language of Pioli and is ready to take off

Milan, here is Origi: he speaks the language of Pioli and is ready to take off

The Belgian who won everything with Liverpool is fit and suitable for the Rossoneri’s game: with him, Giroud and Rebic, the coach can exploit a mine forward

The more the days pass, the more the sensation makes its way through the blades of the grass at Milanello: Divock Origi and Milan will have fun together. Because such an attacker, in Pioli’s squad, wasn’t there yet, and because Divock and the Devil seem to have met at the right time: now that the Rossoneri travel at a thousand, at an increasingly “Premier” pace, and with that awareness that only great victories can install permanently in a group, in the attack of the Italian champions a reinforcement has arrived that can fit perfectly into the puzzle designed by the coach.

