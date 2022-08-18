The more the days pass, the more the sensation makes its way through the blades of the grass at Milanello: Divock Origi and Milan will have fun together. Because such an attacker, in Pioli’s squad, wasn’t there yet, and because Divock and the Devil seem to have met at the right time: now that the Rossoneri travel at a thousand, at an increasingly “Premier” pace, and with that awareness that only great victories can install permanently in a group, in the attack of the Italian champions a reinforcement has arrived that can fit perfectly into the puzzle designed by the coach.