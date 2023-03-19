Of Carlos Passerini, sent to Udine

«This team does not have the experience to play as champions of Italy». It doesn’t hide Zlatan Ibrahimovic

after the tremendous 3-1 knockout at Udinese which brought Milan back a month and a half to the deep crisis of January. One point in three games between Fiorentina, Salernitana and Udinese: a disaster. With the goal scored from the penalty spot, the Swede became the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history (41 years and 166 days), overtaking Alessandro Costacurta (41 years and 25 days, in May 2007), but obviously this isn’t enough for him. Defeat hurts. «Everyone wants to beat us – continues Zlatan -. This team has no experience in taking the field with the tricolor on their chest, so there are ups and downs. When you win you are a target for everyone. We haven’t been able to always stay at our best, it’s not an excuse, just an explanation ». But is that all? Is it really just a lack of winning mentality, of the habit of winning? Of experience? Or is there something else behind this 2023 that Milan is doing very badly? Seven defeats in 16 gamesother than the Champions League.

The (new) cracks in the «wall» Certainly, looking at the month of March, the defense is back in the dock. After the four games without conceding a goal in February (Turin, first leg with Tottenham, Monza, Atalanta) the Rossoneri wall is showing its cracks again. So much so that now the same Pegs begins to reflect on the possibility of returning to the back four. «Back to the old form? I will evaluate during the stop » she said. The threesome worked to give mental security to the line, but the feeling is that now it doesn't work anymore. Very bad in Udine all three central players: Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori.

Now even the attack is struggling By dint of looking for defensive compactness, the attack was lost. Between February and March, in 9 games, Milan only scored more than once: 2-0 against Atalanta. Without Giroud, who was greatly missed in Udine, the Devil has emerged. Leao gave some small signals, but he too is still in the darkest tunnel: he hasn’t scored for over two months, a lifetime. And Ibra? Applause for the record, but the truth is that otherwise he did little. Origi, Rebic e De Ketelaere? Not received, as usual.

Champions effect «I'm disappointed with my job, I was sure I prepared the game well and motivated the players well. We have to do better and realize it. We must not aim only for the Champions League». As Pioli at the end of the game. He made it clear himself: the Champions League took away mental energy. And that's not good. Because it's clear that once you get to the quarter-finals it's right to try to play it all the way, but Milan's real goal of the season is qualification for the next Champions League. And playing like in Udine becomes an impossible mission. Self Rome wins the derby Sunday at 18, the Rossoneri slip to fifth place, outside the Champions area. A bankruptcy that could cost 50 million euros, affecting the entire transfer market next summer, when it will be necessary to reinforce the team in key departments, such as in attack. Now, the stop. Waiting to go to Naples on April 2, for the first of the three crossings that will mark the Milan season. But it must find itself. Otherwise it's tough.