Still a few months away Red Bull BC One Cypher, the National Final of the biggest and most prestigious breaking competition in the world, which will take place in Bologna on May 27th. While awaiting the event, Milan will host the first qualifying stage: 1vs1 battles open to talents from every region of Italy, from which the 4 best b-boys and 2 best b-girls will emerge who will have the right to enter at the National Final.

Fundamental task that of the jury formed by B-Boy Japo member of the Milano Bandits Crew, B-Boy Omed from De Klan Crew and from Finland B-Girl AT of the Flow MO Crew. To warm up the audience Ace Rock aka Moses Abram Cristallini and the DJ UragunMorewho have taken part in some of the most renowned international events on the scene.

The appointment for all breaking enthusiasts is Sunday 19 March 2023 at the Santeria Social Club.

Below is the programme:

  • From 2.30 pm: registration of participants
  • From 4.00 pm: preselection through performances of the b-boys and b-girls present
  • From 18.00: 1vs1 knockout battle bringing into play expressiveness, creativity and personality, as well as great concentration and technique.
