Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan striker, yesterday hosted the episode of ‘Striscia la Notizia’ on Canale 5. Here’s how it went for the Swede

Zlatan Ibrahimovicstriker of Milantogether with Sergio Friscia and Roberto Lipari hosted the episode of ‘Strip the news‘, the satirical news created by Antonio Ricci, aired from ore 20:35 last night, as always, up Channel 5.

Thanks to the presence of Ibra as ‘special guest‘ in the evening, ‘Striscia’ signed the best result of the season, with 4,466,000 viewers is one share del 20,35%. The USA-Wales match of the World Cup in Qatar, which was instead broadcast on RaiUno, was beaten.

The share reached peaks until 26% when Zlatan was the protagonist of the scene, give ore 21:22 on. In short, not bad for the Swedish centre-forward, class 1981who returned to TV, in fact, after being a showman, with Amadeus on Rai networks, del San Remo Festival in the 2021.

Ibrahimovic on ‘Striscia’: this is how the episode went — ‘Ibrahimovic entered the studio to the tune of ‘We are the Champions‘ of the Queen, declared that he was not at all excited and immediately fell into the situation. Nice curtains, with playful anecdotes on Andrea Pirlo e Antonio Contethe moved memory of his friend and historic prosecutor, Mino Raiola.

