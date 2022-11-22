Home Sports Milan, Ibrahimovic also hit the mark in “Striscia”: rocking data
Sports

Milan, Ibrahimovic also hit the mark in “Striscia”: rocking data

by admin
Milan, Ibrahimovic also hit the mark in “Striscia”: rocking data

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan striker, yesterday hosted the episode of ‘Striscia la Notizia’ on Canale 5. Here’s how it went for the Swede

Zlatan Ibrahimovicstriker of Milantogether with Sergio Friscia and Roberto Lipari hosted the episode of ‘Strip the news‘, the satirical news created by Antonio Ricci, aired from ore 20:35 last night, as always, up Channel 5.

Thanks to the presence of Ibra as ‘special guest‘ in the evening, ‘Striscia’ signed the best result of the season, with 4,466,000 viewers is one share del 20,35%. The USA-Wales match of the World Cup in Qatar, which was instead broadcast on RaiUno, was beaten.

The share reached peaks until 26% when Zlatan was the protagonist of the scene, give ore 21:22 on. In short, not bad for the Swedish centre-forward, class 1981who returned to TV, in fact, after being a showman, with Amadeus on Rai networks, del San Remo Festival in the 2021.

Ibrahimovic on ‘Striscia’: this is how the episode went

‘Ibrahimovic entered the studio to the tune of ‘We are the Champions‘ of the Queen, declared that he was not at all excited and immediately fell into the situation. Nice curtains, with playful anecdotes on Andrea Pirlo e Antonio Contethe moved memory of his friend and historic prosecutor, Mino Raiola.

November 22nd – 3.15pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Simone and his Librorcia revolution: "I changed everything, from commercial to bookseller, here I find joy and comfort"

You may also like

Pordenone on the run thanks Reja

Emma, ​​the strength of fragility. At the party...

Vigevano, the eighth is difficult but the solitary...

Banchette Ivrea and Montanaro settle for one point

From McKennie to Vlahovic, off to Doha for...

Old Wild West, analysis of a defeat

Inter market: Gosens and Correa can leave, also...

World Cup Denmark vs Tunisia who will win...

Bertram with the wet powders in Brescia the...

2022 Qatar World Cup schedule live broadcast schedule...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy