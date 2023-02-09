Of Salvatore Riggio

The Rossoneri centre-forward is ready to return to the squad on Friday against Turin

Ibra is back.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ready to return to the field, perhaps as early as Friday with Torino. And always the same, despite the years that go by and the injuries that have kept him out for months. I’m still God, I’m still number one: now I come back and change the music, he says sure. The last appearance dates back to May 22, the day of the Scudetto, then the operation on the crusader and the long rehabilitation. Yesterday the first full group training. He has 10-15 minutes in his legs, no more, but those who were there tell of an Ibrahimovic who, with his leadership, charged his teammates like in the old days.

Ibra himself does not hide: I have great desire, I want to do many things, what I have lost in these seven, eight months. I lost time. And on the team in difficulty: Crisis? I’m not worried, they are normal moments within a championship – his words in an interview with Sport Mediaset -. Now we have to talk little and demonstrate our value on the pitch. Zlatan awaits the new challenge: it is normal to receive criticism – says Zlatan again -, because if they don’t criticize you you are not at the top. They’ve been criticizing me for 25 years because I’m number one, I’m used to it. like adding fuel to the fire and when you play with fire you get burned. Do I still feel like God? Of course, nothing changes. I don’t want to go back on the field for charity, if I go on the field I do it to bring results and to do what I’ve always done. Otherwise it wouldn’t be a challenge for me, I’d be at home playing with my children. See also Cagliari sinks in Florence

Ibra will not be able to return to the Champions League because he has not been included in the list. Per Zlatan is fine, he assures him (I’m back in the group and I feel free, on and off the pitch. It means I’m fine. I had patience because I had to get back to the top, recovery is all going according to plan), and he doesn’t think for nothing on pickup: At 41 I still have many pages to write also because the quality doesn’t disappear, the physique changes, the physical preparation is different but the quality doesn’t go away, one thing that remains. In my case it doesn’t change. To those who don’t believe in God, show him on the pitch, not in words. I want to demonstrate my talent every day with great desire, but not just individually. I want to transfer my credibility to others because if you can make a difference with the team, it’s different. If it were up to me I’d be on an island with a cigar. If I can be an example and a leader I will.

Then he defends Lion: He had a fantastic year, he won the league’s best player award. Then the contract, other clubs looking for you, the World Cup and all the rest. But he has to stay focused and play football. Everything else is resolved, he just has to think about playing. he has become stronger than a year ago, only this year everyone knows who Leao is, last year they were less focused on him. Now however, they know that he is the strongest of all and are more careful. And he has a good word for it too The Ketelaere: It has great pressures even for the price paid, everyone has expectations. a talent, has great potential, it just has to find the right way to grow. Then in another city, away from home and have to get used to. But when you arrive at Milan everyone helps you, they welcome you in the best possible way, when you enter our dressing room you feel at home. It just has to unlock, then once it unlocks everything starts. See also Volleyball, Superlega, Lagumdzija and Ngapeth: Modena flies