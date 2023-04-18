Home » Milan in 2024 will try to get the 2nd star
Milan in 2024 will try to get the 2nd star

Il Milan champion of Italy this year he will hand over the scepter to Napoli di Luciano Spalletti: but the recent victories of Pioli’s team against the Neapolitan team have given new impetus to the Rossoneri of Stephen Pioliwho in recent months had lost a few too many points and found themselves in the tussle for the conquest of a position among the top four, valid for access to the next Champions League.

The stated objective for a club of primary importance on the international scene is the Scudetto: with 19 titles under their belt, the Rossoneri are second only to Juventus. The conquest of second star it would give the Milanese club even more prestige, allowing it to overtake its Nerazzurri cousins, who are also stuck with 19 titles: an extra incentive given that up until a few years ago Inter were ahead in the number of national titles won.

The next summer transfer market will be very important. The department that undoubtedly needs important reinforcements for the future is the attack: given that everything will be based on the reconfirmation of Raphael Leothe most valuable piece of the squad with its 80 million euro market value, the two central forwards of reference are the eternal Zlatan Ibrahimovic (41 years old) and the no longer young vice world champion Olivier Giroud (36 years old). Unthinkable, even for the most optimistic, that they can hold up an entire season without holding their breath. Before Rebic is not a first striker, and is already attracted by foreign sirens, while Divock Origi it is expected at a maturation that is late in arriving. So the hunting season for the new centre-forward begins, who will have to guarantee continuity and goals for the Rossoneri.

If the role of goalkeeper is well covered by the fortissimo Maignan that never made you regret Donnarummaand the defense seems well matched, in midfield a couple of grafts would be useful: in fact, in attack the starters have a rather high average age, but in midfield the opposite happens: Tone them at 22 he is proving to be a staple of the Milan median, e Bennacer a formidable midfielder, both goalscorers on occasion! But a couple of midfielders of strength, leg and experience would certainly be useful to strengthen a department that seems to have a little short blanket. These are the “ingredients” necessary for a team aiming to win the second star!

As regards the Serie A winning odds of this season, given that Napoli is counting down the days until the mathematical certainty of winning their third Scudetto in history, 33 years after the last time, the bookmakers are focusing on who will access the next Champions League. Excluding Juventus due to the 15 penalty points still subjudice, to date the favorites are Sarri’s Lazio at 1.75 and Pioli’s Rossoneri at 3.50, while Roma at 5 and Inter at 6 would be fighting for the fourth place available. A really interesting championship finale until the last day!

